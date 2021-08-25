Nailers Re-Sign Tyler Drevitch & Matt Foley

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their sixth and seventh player signings of the 2021 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Tyler Drevitch and defenseman Matt Foley.

Drevitch, 26, is set to begin his second season with the Nailers, after notching four goals, two assists, six points, and 69 penalty minutes in 38 games as a rookie. Tyler's first pro game was a memorable one, as he scored a shorthanded goal on December 18th against Orlando. As the year went along, he developed a reputation for getting under the skin of the opposition - especially rival teams from the Central Division who frequently appeared on the schedule.

"Tyler Drevitch took big strides as a player for us last season," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He is very tough both mentally and physically, and he brings a lot to our team on the ice and in the locker room. He is willing and able to play a variety of roles in our lineup."

Prior to turning pro, the Middleboro, Massachusetts native attended Merrimack College, where he majored in Communications/Sports Management, while playing four years of college hockey for the Warriors. Drevitch recorded 14 points at Merrimack, with his most productive season coming during his junior year. Tyler comes from a hockey family, as his father Scott and Uncle Todd both played professionally, while his younger brother Logan is following in his footsteps at Merrimack.

"I'm super excited and very motivated, as I can see that Derek Army is building something special here, and I want to help this team make a push for the playoffs," Drevitch said. "I love Wheeling, and I love our fans - I felt a big connection with the city, and I am happy to be back in the black and gold."

Foley, 26, is also set to begin his second season in Wheeling, after totaling one goal, five assists, six points, and 41 penalty minutes in 36 games as a rookie. Matt was a reliable player in the defensive zone, and finished the year even in the +/- category. The blueliner collected his first multi-point game with a pair of assists on March 20th against Wichita, but his big night was April 23rd in Fort Wayne, when he scored his first professional goal, then got into a fight later in the period.

"Matt Foley is a heart and soul teammate, and we saw that first hand in Jacksonville, when he got hurt, but stayed out there and blocked two shots," Army said. "He is the ultimate competitor, and we are looking for him to take major strides in his development this year."

Prior to turning pro, the Longmeadow, Massachusetts native attended Yale University, where he majored in Economics, while playing four years of college hockey for the Bulldogs. Foley registered 18 points at Yale, with his most productive season coming during his freshman year. Matt's junior hockey journey took him all the way to Merritt, British Columbia in the BCHL, then to Bloomington, Illinois in the USHL.

"I'm excited to get back to Wheeling, and I love that we're bringing back a lot of the group that we had this past season," Foley said. "Derek Army is building a winning culture here, and I am very motivated to help us win more games, while growing as a player and producing more."

Tyler Drevitch, Matt Foley, and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the team's 30th season in Fort Wayne on October 23rd, before the team plays its home opener against the Komets on Saturday, November 6th at 7:10. Season memberships are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

