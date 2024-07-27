Two Homers, Six Innings from Henderson Lead Shuckers to Win

PENSACOLA, FL - With two home runs, five extra-base hits and a season-high six innings from starter Logan Henderson, the Biloxi Shuckers (46-47, 16-10) defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (52-42, 14-12), 8-4, at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday night. The game marked the Shuckers' 25 th with at least five runs since June 1, a 43-game span.

The Shuckers started the scoring in the third with a bases-loaded RBI single from Brock Wilken that deflected off the third-base umpire, positioned in front of second. An RBI fielder's choice from Ernesto Martinez Jr. and an RBI single from Eric Brown Jr., the next two batters, extended the lead to 3-0. The RBI from Martinez was also his team-leading 41 st of the year. The Shuckers then added to the lead in the fourth with a two-run home run from Zavier Warren to left-center, his seventh of the year, that made it 5-0. In the bottom of the fourth, Joe Mack led off with a solo shot to left-center for the Blue Wahoos, making it 5-1. The Shuckers, however, responded with multiple runs in their third straight inning with a two-run home run from Lamar Sparks over the wall in right-center in the fifth, making it 7-1.

In his eighth start of the season with the Shuckers, Logan Henderson dominated the Blue Wahoos lineup. Despite three hits, including Mack's solo home run, Henderson allowed five baserunners over six innings, tying his career-best. It marked the first time he had completed six innings since September of 2023 with the Single-A Carolina Mudcats. After Mack's fourth-inning home run, he also retired nine consecutive batters to end his night. He finished with one run allowed over six innings with six strikeouts, setting a season-high with 91 pitches.

In the seventh, the Blue Wahoos struck back with an RBI double from Shane Sasaki, making it 7-2. They then trimmed the Shuckers' lead to 7-4 with a wild pitch that scored Nathan Martorella from third and a sacrifice fly from Dalvy Rosario.

The Shuckers extended the lead to 8-4 in the ninth with an RBI single from Adam Hall, and Craig Yoho struck out a pair in a perfect ninth to preserve the win. With the two strikeouts, Yoho has 40 in his first 20 Double-A innings. Henderson (5-2) earned the win while Blue Wahoos' starter Jeff Lindgren (1-2) took the loss.

The Shuckers conclude the season series with the Blue Wahoos on Sunday with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Jacob Misiorowski (3-4, 3.67) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Patrick Monteverde (1-1, 4.76) for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

