Blue Wahoos Fall Behind Early, Drop Saturday's Game to Shuckers Amid Sellout Crowd

Pensacola, Fla. - The first three runs the Biloxi Shuckers scored Saturday occurred on a grounder that hit an umpire, a just-missed double play, and a full-swing slow roller that stayed inside the third base line.

That third inning proved an omen of the night for the Blue Wahoos.

The Shuckers ballooned their 3-0 lead into a 8-4 victory, making postgame fireworks the biggest thrill for the usual sellout Saturday crowd of 5,038 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

It was the third time in five games this week against Biloxi with an 8-4 final score. This time, however, the Shuckers stayed on top after taking a 7-1 lead into the seventh inning stretch.

The Blue Wahoos created their one moment of intrigue in that at-bat. They scored runs when Jacob Berry led off with a double. Nathan Martorella walked. Shane Sasaki followed with an RBI double.

A wild pitch scored Martorella. Dalvy Rosario's sacrifice fly scored Sasaki and suddenly it was a 3-run deficit. The inning ended with Jakob Marsee at third when Zach Zubia struck out.

The Blue Wahoos did not get a baserunner in the final two innings.

But the crowd remained as Blue Wahoos popular emcee "Downtown Dave" Presnell proclaimed, "Blue Wahoos fans, we didn't win the game, but we'll win the fireworks."

The show provided by game sponsor, The Bodacious Brew Thru on Main Street, then elicited cheers.

The Blue Wahoos (52-42 overall, 14-12 second half) will get a second chance in Sunday's series finale at 4:05 p.m. to win this homestand series against the Shuckers (46-47, 16-10).

Saturday, besides some unfortunate bounces, they faced a strong outing from Biloxi righthanded starter Logan Henderson, rated the No. 16 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Henderson (5-2, 3.38 ERA), worked six innings, allowing just three hits, one run, and striking out six.

The Blue Wahoos' lone run off Henderson was Joe Mack's 16th home run to lead off the fourth inning. It was his 14th homer since May 28.

Blue Wahoos starter Jeff Lindgren, who lasted just four innings, may have gotten out of the third inning without much damage if not for tough luck. With one out, a hard grounder hit by Brock Wilson hit the base umpire's leg, causing the play to be ruled a single with a run scored.

It could have been a double play. The next batter, Ernesto Martinez Jr., then beat the relay throw to fend off a double play and score another run. Eric Brown Jr. then had a slow grounder stay fair inside the third base line for another RBI hit.

The Shuckers then blew out the game with Xavier Warren's two-run homer off Lindgren in the fourth inning and Lamar Sparks' 2-run homer off Anderson Pilar in the fifth.

GAME NOTABLES

--- Two youth baseball teams from Alabama, the Citronelle 10-under All-Stars and the Geneva All-Stars were recognized in pregame ceremonies and ran out with Blue Wahoos starters.

--- There were three first pitches, two by small boys and a third from a young woman, all of whom threw so well to the plate that the pitches registered on the computer tracking data in the press box.

--- The biggest group outing was from the ABC Supply Company, a national construction company based in Wisconsin which has its name on the Beloit Sky Carp's ballpark, ABC Supply Stadium, home to the Miami Marlins' High-A affiliate and owned by Blue Wahoos co-owners Quint and Rishy Studer.

--- Sunday's game will be the Blue Wahoos' final game this season against Biloxi. The Blue Wahoos have controlled the series with a 15-7 record, but only hold a 6-5 edge in the second half. A win in the finale would give the Blue Wahoos a tie-breaker advantage should the two teams tie for the second half division win and playoff spot.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Biloxi Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

TV: A live video broadcast available each game on live stream broadcast on Bally Live and MLB.TV (subscription required).

RADIO: Available each game on www.bluewahoos.com/radio with Blue Wahoos broadcasters Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge on play-by-play or on the MiLB App.

PROMOTIONS: Military and Family Sunday: Co-sponsored by WKRG-News5 and Great Clips, The first 100 active and retired military members will receive a free standing room ticket in a sponsorship by Great Clips. And all active and retired military members get a discount on the reserved seating. In addition, all children 12-under can run the bases following the game and families can toss soft baseballs in the outfield in a sponsorship by WKRG-News5.

TICKETS: Tickets are available through www.bluewahoos.com/tickets and at the stadium box office on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. through the game. There are also free standing room tickets available to military

