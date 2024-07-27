On the Skids in Sweep

July 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - The Chattanooga Lookouts swept a doubleheader from the Rocket City Trash Pandas Saturday evening at Toyota Field, winning game one 6-3 before taking the nightcap 1-0. With the losses, Rocket City has now lost six of its last seven games while falling to a season-low four games under .500 to 45-49.

Chattanooga scored the first two runs of game one in the second inning. Leftfielder Jack Rogers drove in catcher Mat Nelson from third with the game's first run with an RBI single, before Rogers scored from first on a double by designated hitter Quincy McAfee to put the Lookouts in front 2-0.

However, the Trash Pandas would get on the board in the third as second baseman Ben Gobbel led off with a lined shot over the leftfield wall to make the score 2-1. The homerun snapped a 27.1 inning scoreless drought for the Rocket City bats.

The Lookouts though would respond with two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take control of the game. RBI singles from second baseman Francisco Urbaez and catcher Mat Nelson did the trick in the fifth. In the sixth, McAfee launched a two-run homer to left to give Chattanooga a 6-1 lead.

Rocket City tried to make a game of it late. Third baseman Eric Wagaman belted a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth and centerfielder Nelson Rada scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to pull the Trash Pandas to within three runs. However, with runners at the corners and one away in the seventh, first baseman Tucker Flint bounced into a double play to end the game.

Chattanooga laced nine hits in game one with the 6-7-8 hitters (Hendrick, Rogers and McAfee) going a combined 6-9. McAfee had a homer, double and three RBI while going 2-3. Rogers went 2-3 with an RBI, two singles and two runs. Hendrick finished 2-4 with two singles.

Taking the loss for Rocket City was starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (L, 5-7). Making his first appearance since two starts with the Angels, Kochanowicz allowed two runs on four hits over four frames. The win went to Chattanooga reliever Donovan Benoit (W, 3-2) who tossed two innings of relief while allowing a run. Closer Patrick Weigel (S, 3) notched his third save of the series after Flint's double play.

Starting pitcher Thomas Farr didn't figure in the decision for Chattanooga but got the ball rolling thanks to four innings of one run ball on three hits with eight strikeouts.

In game two, the Lookouts scored their lone run against Trash Pandas starting pitcher Sam Bachman in the second as rightfielder Austin Hendrick roped an RBI single to right-center to score designated hitter Jack Rogers from second.

That was enough for Lookouts starting pitcher Chase Petty (W, 8-2) who tossed six innings of shutout ball on one hit while striking out six. The loss fell to Bachman (L, 0-3) despite a strong performance. He allowed one run on four hits while walking none and striking out eight.

It was the third time this series and 13th time this season the Trash Pandas have been shutout.

The Trash Pandas (45-49, 12-14) and Lookouts (30-65, 10-16) will face off in the finale of their six-game series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 4:05. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2. Gates open at 3 p.m. with Disney special guest Bluey making an appearance on the Toyota Field concourse. After the game, kids will be invited to run the bases presented by Listerhill Credit Union.

Probable Starters: Brett Kerry (RCT -- 1-0, 2.12 ERA) vs. Kevin Abel (CHA -- 4-3, 4.67 ERA)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.