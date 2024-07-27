RHP Bradley Blalock Acquired in Trade by Colorado Rockies

July 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Bradley Blalock has been acquired by the Colorado Rockies in a trade. The Shuckers active roster now stands at 27 players.

Blalock made 16 starts with the Shuckers in 2024 with 64 strikeouts in 75.0 innings. Over his final four starts with the Shuckers in July, Blalock had a 1.66 ERA with 20 strikeouts over 21.2 innings. He also held opponents to a .156 average over that span.

