Saturday Night's Game with Mississippi Postponed Due to Rain

July 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - Saturday's scheduled 6:05pm game between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Mississippi Braves has been postponed due to rain. The game will be as part of a Sunday doubleheader starting at 1:30pm CT.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game may exchange them for any future Biscuits home game during the 2024 regular season. Exchanges can only be made with the box office.

Sunday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games, the first starting at 1:30pm followed by a second approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 1pm.

Sunday's action features a Lil' Crumbs Montgomery Kimchi Jersey Giveaway.

