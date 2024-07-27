M-Braves and Biscuits Postponed by Rain on Saturday Night

July 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - Saturday night's game between the Mississippi Braves and Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a Sunday doubleheader, starting at 1:30 pm.

Sunday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games, with game two beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The pitching matchups for the twin bill have not been announced. Coverage of Sunday's doubleheader will begin at 1:15 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves (14-11, 45-48) are 5-2 on the current road trip since the All-Star break and are just 1.0 game back of first place in the Southern League's South Division.

The M-Braves return home on Tuesday, July 30, for a two-week homestand through Sunday, August 11, against the Tennessee Smokies and Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. For tickets and more information on promotions, fans can visit mississippibraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.