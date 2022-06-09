Two Home Runs by Mickey Gasper Lead Patriots to 4-3 Win

Mickey Gasper of the Somerset Patriots

Bridgewater, NJ - Highlighted by two Mickey Gasper home runs, the Somerset Patriots (34-19) defeated the Akron RubberDucks (30-24) by a final score of 4-3 on Thursday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

Gasper (2) got the scoring started in the bottom of the second with a solo home run.

Two innings later, George Valera and Micah Pries both scored on wild pitches to give Akron a 2-1 lead.

Gasper (3) returned the favor in the bottom of the fourth with his second homer of the night, this time a two-run bomb that plated Blake Perkins, that put the Patriots back out in front 3-2.

Pries (6) then evened the score with a solo home run to right field in the top of the sixth to make it 3-3.

Oliver Dunn gave the lead back to Somerset in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single that scored Gasper from second. Gasper went 2-for-2 on the night with three runs, three RBI and a walk.

Josh Maciejewski (4-0) earned the win after he pitched a scoreless top of the seventh and fanned two batters. Carson Coleman (2) retired six consecutive batters to end the game, including four strikeouts for the save. Kyle Marman (1-1) allowed the go-ahead run in his only inning to suffer the loss.

Luis Medina allowed two earned runs and struck out a season-high eight batters in 4.1 innings in a no decision.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots season presented by Ford will continue at home on Friday, June 10 with a 7:05 pm game against the RubberDucks at TD Bank Ballpark.

