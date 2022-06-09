June 9, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 9, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SHUTOUT IN GAME TWO - The Portland Sea Dogs dropped the second game of the series to the Hartford Yard Goats, 4-0 on Wednesday night. Hartford jumped onto the scoreboard in the top of the first against Sea Dogs starter Chris Murphy. Ezequiel Tovar walked and Kyle Datres singled, putting runners on the corners. Michael Toglia stepped in and drove a ball to left field, scoring Tovar and giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead. Aaron Schunk added the final run of the inning with a fly ball, expanding their lead to 2-0. The Yard Goats added to their lead in the top of the sixth with Murphy still on the mound. With one out, Kyle Datres singled and Toglia doubled, moving both runners into scoring position. Schunk brought both home with a double, increasing Hartford's advantage to 4-0.

MURPHY FANS 11 IN LOSS - Portland's starting pitcher, LHP Chris Murphy, struck out a career-high tying 11 strikeouts. It was the third time he has struck out 11 in his career and the second time with the Sea Dogs. The last time he tied his record was on September 10, 2021. Last night, he tossed 6.0 innings allowing four runs on five hits while walking two and striking out 11 of the 25 batters he faced.

ANOTHER HISTORIC NIGHT AT HADLOCK FIELD - Last night's game was one hour and 51 minutes, a franchise record for the fastest nine-inning game. The previous record was set on May 26, 2022 and was a one hour and 54 minute game against the Somerset Patriots in Portland.

CASTELLANOS INTO DOUBLE DIGITS - Pedro Castellanos continued his hot streak last night going one-for-three with a single. He extended his on-base streak to 11 games and is batting .385 during that time. Castellanos has recorded five doubles, one home run, three RBI with eight runs in his last 10 games. He also owns an OBP of .405 and a OPS of .995.

HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD? WE'D LIKE TO SEE YOU TRY - LHP Brendan Nail has not allowed an earned run or hit in his last eight appearances. During that time, he has tossed 7.2 innings with one run (unearned), three walks and eight strikeouts. Nail has also recorded a save during his eight game streak.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - June 9, 2017: Down to their final out, Nick Longhi launches a two-run homer, lifting Portland to a 7-5 win over Erie. Josh Tobias hit his first homer in the Red Sox system, a three-run blast with two outs in the fourth.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Jay Groome takes the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched June 4th at New Hampshire and tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking four and striking out three. Groome tied his season-high with four walks. He has faced the Yard Goats once this season on May 12th at Dunkin' Donuts Park. At Hartford, he pitched 6.2 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out seven. Groome gave up one home run to Brenton Doyle.

