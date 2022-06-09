Sixth Inning Sinks Sea Dogs in 5-3 Loss

Portland, Maine - Pedro Castellanos went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored as the Portland Sea Dogs (24-30) dropped their third straight game to the Hartford Yard Goats (35-19) 5-3 on Thursday night at Hadlock Field.

The Yard Goats brought in the opening run of the game in the top of the first against Sea Dogs starter Jay Groome. Isaac Collins drilled the first pitch of the game over the Maine Monster for his second homer of the year and gave Hartford a 1-0 lead.

Portland charged back and took the lead in the bottom of the third against Hartford starter Noah Davis. Hudson Potts and Wil Dalton started the inning with back-to-back base hits. One out later, Tyler Dearden drove in Potts with a single to left, tying the game 1-1. Castellanos lined a base hit into left, bringing in Dalton, handing the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead.

The Sea Dogs added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning with Noah Davis still on the mound. With two outs, Castellanos singled and advanced to second on an error. Izzy Wilson walked and gave way to Tyreque Reed, doubling to left, plating Castellanos, and increasing the Sea Dogs lead to 3-1.

Hartford brought in three runs in the top of the sixth inning against Portland reliever Jacob Wallace. Kyle Datres walked and Willie MacIver singled, while Niko Decolati worked another walk to load the bases. Tyler Hill made it back-to-back walks, pushing in Datres, making it 2-2. Collins brought in a run on a fielder's choice and Ezequiel Tovar collected an RBI double, putting the Yard Goats out ahead 4-3.

One more came across to score for the Yard Goats in the top of the eighth inning against Sea Dogs reliever Rio Gomez. Tyler Hill walked and stole second base. One batter later, Tovar singled to left, bringing in Hill, expanding the Hartford lead to 5-3. Portland went down in order in the top of the ninth, losing their third straight to Hartford, 5-3.

Davis (4-3, 6.54 ERA) picked up his fourth win of the year while tossing 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, walking three, and striking out eight. Wallace (1-1, 5.59 ERA) failed to record an out, surrendering three runs on one hit while walking three in his first loss of the season.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 6:00 PM first pitch. Portland sends LHP Kyle Hart (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound against Hartford RHP Karl Kauffman (3-2, 3.58 ERA).

