Reading Scores Winning Run on Wild Pitch

A wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning broke a scoreless tie and gave the Reading Fightin Phils a 1-0 victory over the Altoona Curve on Thursday.

Hunter Markwardt scored the game-winning run as a pinch runner for Aldrem Corredor, who reached base on a single with one out in the ninth inning, Markwardt advanced to third base on Jack Conley's single and scored on the wild pitch.

The Fightins and the Curve combined for six hits throughout the contest. Corredor had two. Jhailyn Ortiz and Conley had one apiece.

Reading put runners on base in six innings but couldn't find a way to bring them home. Each team left 12 runners on base but neither pushed a run across the plate until the Fightins did so in the ninth inning.

Bubby Rossman started on the mound for the R-Phils. He pitched two innings and didn't give up a run or a hit. He finished with three strikeouts.

Tyler McKay, who just joined the team after being called up from Jersey Shore, gave up just one hit and struck out two in his first Double-A appearance.

Braden Zarbnisky pitched the next two innings and didn't allow a run or a hit.

McKinley Moore finished with four strikeouts over the next two innings and gave up one hit.

Brian Marconi came on to pitch the ninth inning and earned the win. He didn't allow a run or a hit.

The Fightins will play at FirstEnergy Stadium next on June, 10 at 7:00 PM.

