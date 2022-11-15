Two Home Games this Weekend
November 15, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
After a week on the road, the Pack is BACK on Roto-Rooter Ice at the VBC this Friday and Saturday!
Friday is Princess Night vs Roanoke, featuring the return of our Family 4 Pack. Get 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for just $64! This offer is an online exclusive and can only be purchased through: bit.ly/Havoc4Packs. Dress in your best princess costume for a chacne to win our costume contest AND march in our Princess Parade!
Saturday is HuntsVegas Night vs Peoria, presented by Huntsville International Airport and Breeze Airways! Play casino games for charity and win prizes!
Enter to win now for 2 Gold Level Tickets for Saturday's Game and a $500 Breeze Airways Package! Enter through bit.ly/HuntsVegasGiveaway. or by clicking on above image.Winner will be chosen at random and contacted via text on Friday at 9am!
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2022
- Two Home Games this Weekend - Huntsville Havoc
- Dawgs Acquire Goldowski from Birmingham - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Zane Steeves Earns SPHL Player of the Week Honors - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Rivermen Sign Bailey Conger - Peoria Rivermen
- Military Appreciation Weekend Starts November 18th - Macon Mayhem
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Two Home Games this Weekend
- Pelletier Shines in Pro Debut
- Havoc Win Again as Rookie Shines
- Lobos Diablos Gameday
- Havoc Sign Pelletier