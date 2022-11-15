Two Home Games this Weekend

After a week on the road, the Pack is BACK on Roto-Rooter Ice at the VBC this Friday and Saturday!

Friday is Princess Night vs Roanoke, featuring the return of our Family 4 Pack. Get 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for just $64! This offer is an online exclusive and can only be purchased through: bit.ly/Havoc4Packs. Dress in your best princess costume for a chacne to win our costume contest AND march in our Princess Parade!

Saturday is HuntsVegas Night vs Peoria, presented by Huntsville International Airport and Breeze Airways! Play casino games for charity and win prizes!

Enter to win now for 2 Gold Level Tickets for Saturday's Game and a $500 Breeze Airways Package! Enter through bit.ly/HuntsVegasGiveaway. or by clicking on above image.Winner will be chosen at random and contacted via text on Friday at 9am!

