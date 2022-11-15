Dawgs Acquire Goldowski from Birmingham

Forward Jake Goldowski takes a shot for the Birmingham Bulls

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Tuesday that forward Jake Goldowski has been acquired in exchange for future considerations from the Birmingham Bulls.

Goldowski is in his second year professionally and first as a pro in the United States, playing in five games for the Bulls so far this season. In his short stint in Birmingham, the six-foot-three center was credited with the game-winning score in Birmingham's 5-2 win over Fayetteville on November 10 for his lone goal of the year, and has also recorded 11 shots and four penalty minutes so far this season. Last season, Goldowski played for two teams in Finland's second and third professional divisions, tallying 25 goals, 31 assists, and 24 penalty minutes in 47 total regular season and playoff games.

Prior to his pro career, the Thornhurst, Pennsylvania native played four years of juniors, suiting up for the OHL's Saginaw Spirit, the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints, and the NAHL's Aberdeen Wings. Goldowski also featured on the United States' Men's National Teams at the U-17 and U-18 levels from 2016 to 2018, appearing in five of the team's six games during the country's gold medal run at the 2017 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

