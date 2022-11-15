Military Appreciation Weekend Starts November 18th

Middle Georgia is home to a rich military community, and the Mayhem are thrilled to show our gratitude to our local service members through our Military Appreciation Weekend. The Mayhem kick-off the weekend Friday, November 18th as they take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers. We wrap up the weekend with a Jersey Auction immediately following our game against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

This season, the Mayhem are offering opportunities to local businesses, organizations, and families that want to get involved. Military Sponsorships are available with each sponsorship level donating tickets to our local military of Robins Air Force Base.

All packages may be found below. For more information, call the Mayhem office at (478) 803-1592.

