Zane Steeves Earns SPHL Player of the Week Honors

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League) and Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce that goaltender Zane Steeves has been named the SPHL's Player of the Week for November 7th to 13th. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, December 2nd against the Quad City Storm at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

On Friday night against the Huntsville Havoc, Steeves only allowed a single goal on 20 shots faced as he backstopped the Thunderbolts to a 4-1 win. The Red Deer, Alberta native did himself one better on Sunday against the Quad City Storm, pitching a 33-save shutout as the Thunderbolts defeated Quad City 5-0. The shutout was his first as a Thunderbolt, and the second of his SPHL career. So far this season, Steeves has a record of 6-1, along with a goals-against average of 2.00 and a whopping .932% save percentage. His 6 wins lead all goaltenders in the SPHL, while his goals-against average and save percentage rank 3rd and 5th, respectively.

