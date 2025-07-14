TWO Elbows Above the Shoulder, But Only ONE Red Card. Late Penalty DRAMA in Toronto: Instant Replay
July 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Midweek controversey in Major League Soccer with two potential red card incidents. One from the Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution match and also from LAFC squaring off against the Colorado Rapids. Andrew Wiebe breaks down all the biggest and most debatable referee decisions from Matchday 23 and 24 in this week's Instant Replay!
