Two Big Innings Propel Florence Past Evansville

FLORENCE, KY - Florence scored six runs in the fifth inning and another four runs in the seventh inning to erase an early Evansville lead, and the Y'alls ran away with a 13-6 victory over the Otters Wednesday night at Y'alls Ballpark.

With the win, Florence (10-3) takes sole possession of first place in the Frontier League's West Division, moving to one game ahead of Evansville (9-4).

The fifth inning was not one to remember for Evansville as Florence sent 11 batters to the plate and capitalized on two Evansville errors. Will Baker began the inning with a hit, stole second base, and scored one batter later on a Joe Lytle base knock to right field. Three batters later with now two men on base, Luis Pintor drove in a run with an RBI-double. Chad Sedio brought home a run on a fielding error at second base, and Trevor Craport brought two home on single. The hits continued for the Y'alls after a pitching change when Harrison DiNicola greeted the Otters' bullpen with an RBI-single to cap the scoring in the inning to take a 9-6 lead.

Florence put the nail in the coffin in the seventh, sending nine men to the plate and again taking advantage of two more errors by Evansville. Lytle picked up his second RBI of the night on a fielder's choice groundout, but the highlight of the inning was a Pintor two-run RBI-single .

With a combined 19 runs on the board, it was far from a pitcher's duel; neither starter made it out of the fifth inning. Y'alls right-hander Frank Valentino lasted four 2/3 innings and allowed five runs. He walked four and allowed six hits, though he did strike out six batters. Tyler Vail only lasted four 1/3 innings for Evansville, taking most of his damage in that fifth inning. The righty gave up nine runs (seven earned) along with seven hits, walking two and striking out three.

The bullpen was much better for the Y'alls, surrendering just one unearned run and three hits over the final four 1/3 innings. Jared Cheek struck out four batters and Evy Ruibal recorded three strikeouts in two innings of work.

The teams traded blows early in the game before Florence eventually pulled away in the middle innings. Evansville started the scoring with an Andy DeJesus RBI-double in the top of the first, only to be answered by a Craport two-run home run in the home half. The Otters took a 4-2 lead thanks to two runs in the third inning and another in the fourth, but Sedio hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to bring Florence back within a run. Evansville added a run in the fifth for a 5-3 lead, but it was all Y'alls after that.

The Y'alls, who have yet to lose a series this season, look to take this three-game set against the Otters in Game Three tomorrow, June 10. It will be Thirsty Thursday at Y'alls Ballpark with $2, 20-ounce Miller Lite and Coors Light and $4 draft beers. The team will also debut its originally brewed IPA, "Y'all or Nothing." First pitch is at 6:34 PM ET with Christian Tripp on the bump for Florence.

