Wild Things Take Middle Game

June 9, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa - The Washington Wild Things won 5-1 against the New Jersey Jackals in game two of the three-game series thanks to a strong offensive night and another great night on the mound for the pitching staff.

The first run of the game was scored by Derek Reddy on a double play against Jackals pitcher John Hayes.

In the second inning, Brian Sharp hit a double to centerfield to advance Wild Things players Bralin Jackson and John Sansone to score the next two runs of the game, which brought the score to 3-0.

Kevin McNorton pitched a strong first inning with three outs and only four pitches thrown. The score remained 3-0 until the seventh inning when McNorton gave up a home run to Alfredo Marte. McNorton picked up his first win of the year after seven innings of one-run ball.

The other two Wild Things pitchers, James Meeker and Sean Kealey, closed the game with no runs scored against them.

With the final score being 5-1, the Wild Things snagged a win to even the series. The third and final game against the New Jersey Jackals is tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at wildthingstickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.