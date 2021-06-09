Former Major Leaguer Todd Frazier Expected to Join Miners

Augusta, NJ - Sussex County Miners Manager and Director of Baseball Operations Bobby Jones announced earlier on Wednesday that former Major League veteran Todd Frazier is expected to join the Miners on Friday for their doubleheader against Tri-City. The move is in preparation for Frazier's participation for Team USA in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo, as reported by the New Jersey Herald's Andrew Tredinnick.

The 35-year-old Frazier is no stranger to International competition, having first come on to the baseball scene as a major part of the 1998 Tome River East Little League team that won the World Championship over Kashima, Japan. Frazier went 4-for-4 in that World Championship Game, with a leadoff home run. Todd was also the winning pitcher in that thrilling title game, won by Toms River East 12-9.

Frazier would then star at Rutgers for 3 years, hitting .347 with 42 HRs and 152 RBIs for the Scarlet Knights. Drafted by Cincinnati 34th overall in the 2007 MLB Draft, Frazier would then go on to play 5 seasons for the Reds, in which he hit .257 with 108 HRs and 324 RBIs.

Following 2 seasons with the Chicago White Sox, the man called the ToddFather would join the New York Yankees in a trade in July of 2017. After the 2017 season, Frazier would then join the New York Mets on a free agent deal, where he would play for two seasons. Frazier would also play for the Texas Rangers and, most recently, for the Pittsburgh Pirates. All told, in his 11 Major League seasons, Todd is a .241 career hitter, with 218 HRs and 640 career RBIs.

Frazier is expected to join the Miners on Friday night, when the Miners play a doubleheader against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Tickets for upcoming and all Miners home games can be purchased at SCMiners.com

For additional reading, including reactions from Bobby Jones, coverage can be found at https://www.njherald.com/story/sports/minors/2021/06/09/todd-frazier-join-sussex-county-miners-preparation-olympics/7620965002/

