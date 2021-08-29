Two Big Innings Lift the Ducks over the Rockers

August 29, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the High Point Rockers 9-3 on Saturday evening in the second of a three-game weekend series at Truist Point.

Long Island took a 4-0 advantage against High Point starting pitcher Neil Uskali in the top half of the second inning courtesy of an RBI triple off the bat of Ramon Flores, a two-run base knock produced by Vladimir Frias, and a run-scoring fielder's choice from Lew Ford. High Point cut the deficit in half in the last of the third by way of a two-run home run to left from Johnny Field as one big swing of the bat got the home team to within 4-2.

The Ducks broke the game wide open in the eighth as they batted around and scored four more times to give the contest its final score of 9-3. L.J. Mazzilli stayed red hot as the outfielder drove in Sal Giardina with a base hit after Giardina contributed with a pinch-hit single of his own earlier as part of the rally. Hector Sanchez contributed to the offensive production with a two-run single that scored Frias and Mazzilli, giving the backstop three rib-eye steaks on the night.

Long Island starter Hunter Caudelle tallied a no-decision after tossing a pair of scoreless innings on two hits allowed, walking one while striking out two and committing a balk. The right-hander had to leave the game early after suffering an undisclosed upper extremity injury. Uskali (1-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs on five hits in two innings of work to go along with two walks. Clint Freeman (1-2) collected the win in relief by not allowing a run in one and two-thirds innings pitched and one hit allowed and two free passes. Sanchez led the way for the Flock with a three-hit performance.

The Ducks and Rockers conclude their three-game set at Truist Point on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Right-hander Anderson DeLeon (3-3, 4.77) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Rockers righty Cooper Casad (6-1, 4.35). Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 3, to begin a four-game Labor Day Weekend wraparound series with the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Action Posters, courtesy of Newsday. It's a Flash Sale Friday as well! From 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, fans will have the opportunity to receive a special ticket offer for a future Ducks game. This exclusive deal is available by phone only at (631) 940-TIXX.Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 29, 2021

Two Big Innings Lift the Ducks over the Rockers - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.