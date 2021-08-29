Crabs Win Series, Pick up 11th Win in Last 15 Games

(York, PA) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs capped off a brief three game road trip to York, Pennsylvania by splitting a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Crabs have dominated the York Revolution in 2021, and won their eighth straight game over York with a 2-1 win in game one of the twinbill. The Revs snapped that streak with a game two victory, but the Crabs still hold a 10-4 record against the Revs on the season. Despite the game two loss, Southern Maryland is still in first place in the Atlantic League North Division.

Game one of the doubleheader was a pitcher's duel that tilted in favor of the Blue Crabs thanks to early offense. Facing Austin Nicely, (L, 5-8) SOMD's offense pounced early, plating a pair in the first inning while collecting three of the team's four hits in the contest. Re-joining the Blue Crabs for the first time since 2015, Jovan Rosa singled and later scored in the inning. David Harris also brought a run home on a Revs fielding error, handing SOMD an early 2-0 lead.

Nicely settled into a groove in the remaining six innings of the seven-inning contest, but received just one run from his offense, coming in the fifth. Carl Brice (W, 3-2), Southern Maryland's starter was brilliant, issuing five innings of one run baseball before giving way to Endrys Briceno (H, 8) and Mat Latos (S, 16). Latos, a nine-year MLB veteran is a perfect 16 for 16 in save opportunities in 2021.

After a 2-1 win in game one to secure a series victory, the Revs dodged a sweep in the finale. Blake Bivens (L, 2-3) started on the hill for Southern Maryland, but struggled after being hit by a Darian Sandford line drive in the shin, and exited the game after one and one-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and four runs.

The Revs scored ten runs in the first five innings of game two of the doubleheader, including a five spot in the fifth. Trailing 10-1, Southern Maryland began storming back in the latter innings. Rubi Silva drove in one run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth before Southern Maryland scored two in the sixth. Having cut the Revs lead to a 10-4 score, Silva grounded out with the bases loaded to end the sixth. The offense kept rolling in the seventh when Alex Crosby mashed his 11th homer of the season, but the comeback effort fell short thereafter.

York took game two by a score of 10-6, snapping SOMD's eight game winning streak against the Revs. Southern Maryland returns to Waldorf for a three-game set with the Lancaster Barnstormers on Tuesday, August 31st with a 6:35 PM first pitch. The Crabs enter the upcoming series one game up on the second place Lancaster Barnstormers, and will turn to Kolton Mahoney in the series opener.

