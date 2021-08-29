Balanced Offensive Attack Propels Ducks over Rockers

Long Island Ducks pitcher Anderson DeLeon

(High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the High Point Rockers 5-3 on Sunday night in the rubber game of a three-game weekend series at Truist Point.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead versus High Point starting pitcher Cooper Casad just three batters into the ballgame as Lew Ford plated Vladimir Frias by way of a sacrifice fly after Frias gave the keynote in the contest by lacing a clean opposite-field single to left. High Point tied the game at one in the last of the first off Ducks starter Anderson DeLeon with a sacrifice fly of their own produced by Stephen Cardullo that scored Johnny Field. In the top of the third inning, Steve Lombardozzi put the visitors out in front 3-1 as the infielder cracked a two-run home run to right field for his team-leading thirteenth roundtripper of the campaign.

The Flock made it 5-1 in their favor in the sixth frame thanks to an RBI double off the bat of Ty Kelly that scored Sal Giardina and a run-scoring base knock off the bat of Johnni Turbo that drove in Kelly. The Rockers trimmed the deficit to 5-3 after the fans stretched out in the seventh, but the bullpen duo of Dylan Pfeiffer and Rob Griswold mowed down the opposition the rest of the way, combining to fire two and two-thirds scoreless innings, with Griswold tallying his first save of the season.

DeLeon (4-3) earned the victory, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits (one home run) across six and one-third innings pitched, walking one and striking out four. Casad (6-2) suffered the loss, surrendering five runs on 12 hits (one home run) over eight innings on the bump, striking out four and tossing a wild pitch. Frias, Lombardozzi, and Giardina each had three hits on the evening, with Lombardozzi registering a single, double, and home run, just a triple away from the cycle.

The Ducks now head to the Keystone State to take on the York Revolution in a three-game series at Peoples Bank Park beginning on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Right-hander Brendan Feldman (4-3, 5.01) gets the nod for the Flock against a pitcher to be determined for York. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 3, to begin a four-game Labor Day Weekend wraparound series with the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Action Posters, courtesy of Newsday. It's a Flash Sale Friday as well! From 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, fans will have the opportunity to receive a special ticket offer for a future Ducks game. This exclusive deal is available by phone only at (631) 940-TIXX.Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

