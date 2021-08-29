Rockers Drop Sunday Decision to Ducks

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Long Island Ducks posted a 5-3 win over the High Point Rockers Sunday afternoon at Truist Point. Ducks' second baseman Steve Lombardozzi rapped three hits, including a double and a home run, and drove in three runs to lead the Long Island offense.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the first when shortstop Vladimir Frias singled to lead off the game and went to third on a double by Lombardozzi. Frias scored when DH Lew Ford lifted a sacrifice fly to right.

High Point tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first when center fielder Johnny Field grounded to second but Lombardozzi threw wide of first. Quincy Latimore singled moving Field to third before he came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Stephen Cardullo.

In the third, Frias singled to start the frame and then scored on a homer by Lombardozzi to put the Ducks up 3-1.

Long Island scored two more runs in the sixth on consecutive doubles by Sal Giardina and Ty Kelly and an RBI single from Johnni Turbo.

Levy led off the seventh with a solo homer to left, his eighth of the year, to make it a 5-2 game. Jared Mitchell followed with a triple and scored on a single by Michael Martinez to close to 5-3.

Long Island relievers Dylan Pfeiffer and Rob Griswold kept the Rockers scoreless over the final 2.2 innings.

High Point's Cooper Casad (6-2) took the loss. He worked eight innings and allowed all five runs along with 12 hits. He struck out four and did not allow a walk. Long Island starter Anderson DeLeon (4-3) worked 6.1 innings and allowed seven hits wile striking out four and allowing one walk.

The Rockers were led offensively by Giovanny Alfonzo and Mitchell who each had two hits.

The Rockers will have an off-day on Monday before opening a three-game series at Truist Point against the Gastonia Honey Hunters. Tuesday's first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

