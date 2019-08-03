Twins Steal the Show with Walk-Off Slam

A season-best outing from Tahnaj Thomas wasn't enough for the Bristol Pirates on Saturday night, as they fell 9-6 to the Elizabethton Twins on a walk-off grand slam.

The Pirates put the first runs on the board in the second inning when designated hitter Jesus Valdez hit his second home run of the season to put Bristol up 2-0. Center fielder Chase Murray added to the lead with his first career home run to make it a 4-0 game in the fifth, and a single by first baseman Ernny Ordonez would add two more runs to Bristol's lead.

The Twins scored their first run in the bottom of the fifth on an infield single, and they would cut the Pirates lead to three in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly and a groundout. Another run scoring groundout made it a 6-4 game in the bottom of the eighth when a water leak behind the mound caused a 21-minute delay. After the delay C.J. Dandeneau immediately induced a groundout to second base as the Twins left a runner stranded on third and send the game to the ninth inning. The Twins closed the gap to one run after a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth, and two batters later shortstop Seth Gray drove a 3-1 pitch over the right field fence for a walk-off grand slam.

Thomas allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out a career-high nine batters over five innings. He became the first Bristol pitcher with nine strikeouts in a game since Shane Baz had nine strikeouts against the Kingsport Mets on July 23, 2018. Thomas now has 42 strikeouts on the season, and is tied for fifth-most in the Appalachian League.

Yoelvis Reyes allowed two runs -- both unearned -- on one hit over two innings, while Dandeneau allowed one run on one hit in one inning of work. Ryan Troutman took the loss after allowing five runs on four hits and one walk while recording one out.

Second baseman Josh Bissonette led the Pirates in the loss, going 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and a run scored. Murray was 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base, while Valdez finished 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Right fielder Fernando Villegas recorded two hits -- including a double -- in the loss, while shortstop Francisco Acuna saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end after finishing 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

The Pirates (19-23) dropped into fourth place in the Appalachian League West Division, and now sit 5 1/2 games behind Johnson City and 3 1/2 games behind Elizabethton. Bristol will return to Elizabethton in the series finale on Sunday night, as the Pirates look for their fifth win of the year against the Twins to secure their first winning season against Elizabethton in more than a decade.

