Twins Release Wind Surge Roster

Wichita, KS - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Wichita Wind Surge are pleased to announce their 2022 Opening Day Roster, which features seven top-30 Twins prospects according to MLB.com.

The Wind Surge's roster consists of 29 players - 17 pitchers and 12 position players. The 2021 Texas League Manager of the Year, Ramon Borrego, returns to lead the club after leading the club to the best record in the league.

The Surge return 13 players from last year's club. The club's top prospect is returnee Austin Martin, #2 on the Twins' top-30 list according to MLB.com. The 23-year-old outfielder, acquired in a mid-season trade with Toronto, split the season between New Hampshire and Wichita. He hit .270 with five home runs and 35 RBI in 93 games with the Surge. Additional top prospects are Simeon Woods Richardson, acquired from Toronto in the same trade with Martin, Matt Canterino, Spencer Steer, Matt Wallner, Louie Varland. and Chris Vallimont.

The Surge will carry three catchers to start the season: Alex Isola, Dennis Ortega, and Chris Williams.

The infield is highlighted by Spencer Steer, the Twins' #11 prospect, along with Andrew Bechtold, Michael Helman, Edouard Julien.

The outfielders include Leobaldo Cabrera, Dashawn Keirsey, Cole Sturgeon, and Twins #12 prospect Matt Wallner. Number two prospect Austin Martin will play centerfield and shortstop.

Of the seven top-30 prospects who will begin the season in Wichita, four are slated to take the hill for the Wind Surge. Matt Canterino #9, Chris Vallimont #22, Louie Varland #15, and Simeon Woods Richardson #8. The club also has Argenis Angulo, Steven Cruz, Zach Featherstone, Kody Funderburk, Ben Gross, Steven Klimek, Brandon Lawson, Bryan Sammons, Alex Scherff, Evan Sisk, Austin Schulfer and Tyler Viza.

The Wind Surge open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium. Group, season, mini-plan and individual tickets are available now at windsurge.com.

Wind Surge players and coaches will be available for media on Wednesday at 4:30pm.

