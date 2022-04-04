Drillers Partner with StadiumDrop for In-Seat Delivery at ONEOK Field

Frisco, TX- StadiumDrop, a pioneer of in-seat delivery and fan experience, today announced its partnership with the Tulsa Drillers that will bring its in-seat delivery, contactless payment, and express pick up options to ONEOK Field this year.

Under the partnership agreement, fans will now enjoy several options to improve their experience, including the ability to order their favorite food and beverages from concessions and have it delivered directly to their seat. Other options for a speedy concessions experience will include, express pickup lanes which allow fans to order ahead, and skip the lines - all available in the StadiumDrop App.

The Drillers will utilize StadiumDrop, the game changing, digital and mobile application that allows fans to access concessions via mobile devices, thus giving fans the ability to skip long lines, stay in the moment and have the peace of mind for safe and effective in-seat food delivery.

StadiumDrop's digital concession technology will provide fans attending Driller events the ability to identify busier concession times, push notifications out to fans for reminders of skipping lines, and provide the data needed for frequency of orders, hot spots throughout the venues, and more consistent information into buying behaviors for fan favorites.

"We are very thankful to be a part of this team and organization," said StadiumDrop COO Adam McAbee. "This season, fans will be able to enjoy the moments that matter the most while they make memories at the ballpark. As StadiumDrop continues to expand across the country, partnerships like this remain a vital part to our company and strategic growth."

The StadiumDrop app and service will be available beginning with the Drillers home opener on Tuesday, April 10.

"Every year, our staff works hard to find new ways to enhance the fan experience here at ONEOK Field and this partnership does just that," said Drillers President & General Manager Mike Melega.

"Aligning with StadiumDrop to offer in-seat food and drink delivery to virtually every attendee at Tulsa Drillers games and FC Tulsa matches will be one of the best additions to the stadium in 2022."

About StadiumDrop StadiumDrop is a peer-to-peer, in-seat, food and beverage order and delivery application that allows fans the ease of ordering stadium concessions, while allowing another fan or volunteer group to deliver the order and earn income.

