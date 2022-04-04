RoughRiders Announce "Jack Pack" for Opening Weekend

FRISCO, Texas - In honor of Rangers No.1 prospect Jack Leiter being named the starting pitcher for Saturday, April 9th, the Frisco RoughRiders have announced the "Jack Pack" ticket package for Opening Weekend at Riders Field.

The Jack Pack is available now for Friday, April 8th through Sunday, April 10th and will include a bullpen seat and a $10 concessions credit for just $22.

In addition to the Jack Pack, the RoughRiders will roll out plenty of gameday elements to keep fans entertained:

All weekend long:

The t-shirt toss shirt will feature Leiter's viral Photoshopped headshot

There will be a Photoshopped lifesize cutout of Leiter at the gates for pictures

Saturday, April 9th at 6:35 p.m.:

Leiter-themed "K cards" will be given away at the gates to the first 1500 fans

Sky-Lit Saturday presented by Dr Pepper will become Sky-Leit Saturday

If Leiter matches his jersey number with 22 strikeouts in this first start, everyone in attendance at Riders Field will receive free RoughRiders tickets for life!

Leiter, who is the No. 17 prospect in baseball, is set to make his professional debut with the RoughRiders on Saturday. The former second-overall selection in the 2021 draft was a unanimous First Team All-American at Vanderbilt in 2021, going 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA in 18 starts. Leiter finished the season tied for the NCAA lead in strikeouts (179) over his 110 innings (41.6 strikeout rate).

The RoughRiders will begin the 2022 season with Opening Day on April 8th at Riders Field. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

