First Round Pick Asa Lacy Headlines the Naturals 2022 Roster

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Kansas City Royals have announced the 2022 Spring Training breaking rosters for all of their minor league affiliates and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' preliminary roster of 28 players features 22-year-old left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy, the fourth overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft and top pitching prospect in the Royals' organization and one of several Top-30 prospects from the Royals slated to play with the Naturals this season. The official Opening Night roster will be finalized prior to the road opener against the Springfield Cardinals on Friday, April 8th.

The Naturals breaking roster announced today - Monday, April 4th - features nine of the Royals top 40 prospects according to Baseball America, in addition to Asa Lacy (No. 2), including RHP Alec Marsh (No. 11), OF Nick Loftin (No. 12), INF Michael Massey (No. 15), LHP Anthony Veneziano (No. 21), INF Maikel Garcia (No. 28), OF Seuly Matias (No. 31), INF Nathan Eaton (No. 35) and LHP Drew Parrish (No. 38). MLB Pipeline ranks Lacy, Loftin, Marsh, Veneziano, Garcia, Massey and Parrish in their Top-30 for the Royals' organization as well.

Infielders

The infield will predominantly consist of new faces to Arvest Ballpark, including a pair of new faces to the Royals organization. Right-handed hitting shortstop Maikel Garcia was added the Royals' 40-man roster last November, after ranking third in the system in 2021 in batting average (.291). Left-handed hitting second baseman Michael Massey was Kansas City's 4th-Round selection in the 2019 Draft out of the University of Illinois, while corner infielder Jake Means was drafted in the 22nd Round of the 2019 Draft. Means teamed up with third baseman/outfielder Nathan Eaton, both with the Quad Cities River Bandits last season and also in the Arizona Fall League. First baseman/catcher Gavin Stupienski saw one at-bat last May with the Naturals after signing as a free agent but spent much of 2021 in Quad Cities. Left-handed hitting utility infielder/outfielder Ryan Grotjohn was signed by the Royals this January out of the MLB Partner League American Association, where he won their league championship with the Kansas City Monarchs, while Australian native and University of Missouri product Robbie Glendinning, a right-handed hitter capable of playing second and third base, as well as shortstop, was signed this February after previously reaching Double-A with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Catchers

The catching position is headlined by Sebastian Rivero, who made his Major League debut with Kansas City in May 2021 and played 17 games for the Royals in the Big Leagues last season. He'll be joined by two-time minor league postseason All-Star Logan Porter and returning Natural Tyler Cropley.

Outfielders

The outfield includes a player familiar with Arvest Ballpark in Seuly Matias, who played a key role in helping the Naturals reach the postseason in 2021 and subsequently capture the league championship. He'll be joined by Nick Loftin, the 32nd overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Baylor, 2019 5th-round draft pick John Rave and left-handed hitting Tucker Bradley, whose .380 on-base percentage ranked fourth in the Royals' system last season.

Pitchers

The preliminary roster features 15 pitchers, which includes nine right-handed pitchers and six left-handed pitchers. The pitching staff features righties Christian Cosby, Yefri Del Rosario, Jonah Dipoto, Zach Haake, Alec Marsh, Ándres Sotillet, Nathan Webb, Zach Willeman, and Stephen Woods, Jr. joining left-handers Dante Biasi, Holden Capps, Asa Lacy, Drew Parrish, Zack Phillips and Anthony Veneziano. Six of the 15 pitchers - Capps, Del Rosario, Marsh, Parrish, Sotillet and Woods Jr. - all spent time with Northwest Arkansas last season. Veneziano was named the High-A Central Pitcher of the Year last season, while also being recognized as Quad Cities' Pitcher of the Year. Webb was added to the Royals' 40-man roster alongside Maikel Garcia in November 2021, while Willeman pitched in 2021 with the Tulsa Drillers (Dodgers), including seven appearances against the Naturals.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. when they play host to the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Minnesota Twins) for the 2022 home opener.

