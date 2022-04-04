Drillers Baseball Returns to RSU-TV

For the second-consecutive season, northeastern Oklahoma baseball fans who cannot make it to ONEOK Field can still view games live as the Tulsa Drillers will return to RSU-TV for the 2022 season. Every Friday and Saturday home game will be televised, with a total of 24 games scheduled for the season. Fans can view the games on RSU-TV's main station, Channel 35.

Drillers broadcaster Dennis Higgins will provide the commentary for the telecasts through a simulcast of the radio broadcasts. This season marks Higgins 13th with the club.

The RSU stations are widely available throughout northeastern Oklahoma either over the air (Channels 35.1 & 35.2), on Cox Communications (Channels 86 & 87), on DirecTV or on Dish Network. In addition, RSU stations are viewable in 22 Oklahoma counties and parts of northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas.

The first live broadcast will take place on Friday, April 15 when the Drillers take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles at 7:05 p.m.

ABOUT RSU-TV

RSU-TV, headquartered at Rogers State University in Claremore, Oklahoma, is Oklahoma's only full-powered public television station. RSU Public TV provides educational, cultural, and general interest programming to more than 1 million viewers in northeastern Oklahoma and Tulsa. Along with producing educational telecourses and live interactive courses, RSU Public TV also produces special interest local programming, children's programs and documentary features.

