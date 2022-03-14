Twins Invite Five Kernels Alumni to Major League Spring Training

March 14, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Minnesota Twins have invited five former Cedar Rapids Kernels players to major league spring training in 2022. Kernels alumni David Bañuelos (2018-19), Caleb Hamilton (2017), Jermaine Palacios (2016-17), Aaron Sabato (2021) and Spencer Steer (2019, 2021) are among Minnesota's 18 invites to their big league camp.

Both the Twins' spring training invitee catchers - David Bañuelos and Caleb Hamilton - have spent time in Cedar Rapids. Bañuelos played in 91 games across the 2018 and 2019 seasons, hitting 14 doubles and throwing out 47% of baserunners in his first campaign with the Kernels. Hamilton spent his 2017 season with Cedar Rapids, posting a .736 OPS with 18 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 42 RBI across 92 games - adding a 47% caught stealing rate behind the dish.

Jermaine Palacios played with the Kernels in 2016 and 2017, slashing .271/.319/.415 for a .734 OPS over 133 games, adding 21 doubles, nine triples and 12 home runs while driving in 67. Aaron Sabato made his Cedar Rapids debut last season, hitting .253 with a monster 1.015 OPS over 22 games while crushing eight home runs and knocking in 15. Spencer Steer spent much of his 2019 and 2021 campaigns in CR, producing a .267/.384/.446 triple-slash for a .830 OPS across 89 games with 19 doubles, three triples, 12 homers and 44 RBI.

24 members of the Twins current 40-man roster have played in Cedar Rapids: Jordan Balazovic, Randy Dobnak, Tyler Duffey, Jhoan Duran, Blayne Enlow, Griffin Jax, Jovani Moran, Bailey Ober, Taylor Rogers, Cole Sands, Cody Stashak, Lewis Thorpe, Josh Winder, Ryan Jeffers, Luis Arraez, Nick Gordon, Royce Lewis, Jose Miranda, Jorge Polanco, Byron Buxton, Gilberto Celestino, Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach.

Opening Day 2022 is set for April 8 at 6:35 p.m. as the Kernels open their season against the Beloit Sky Carp. Single game tickets are now on sale, available at www.milb.com/cedar-rapids/tickets or by calling the ticket office at (319) 896-7560. To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2022 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and Twitter feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from March 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.