VIP Tickets Now Available on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop

March 14, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - After VIP tickets for Opening Day sold out quickly, the South Bend Cubs are offering VIP tickets for Opening Day on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop on top of the Ivy at Berlin Place. Opening Day is Friday, April 8 with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch vs the Quad Cities River Bandits. Due to high demand, these tickets are not expected to last long.

The ticket to the game includes a two-hour ballpark buffet, a South Bend Cubs hat, cash bar, private restrooms and the best view at Four Winds Field. Tickets are only $30 and provide a unique opportunity for fans and the general public to experience the Rooftop.

The two-hour ballpark buffet included with the ticket is served on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop and includes burgers, hot dogs, chips, mac and cheese, soda, water, and lemonade.

"United is excited for another year partnering with the South Bend Cubs to offer rooftop tickets to fans throughout the season," said Carla Fazio-King, District Manager for United Federal Credit Union. "We look forward to baseball season every year in South Bend and know how much enjoyment the community gets when attending games. We can't wait for the first pitch of the season and the chance to make new memories this year."

Additionally, the other dates for the UFCU Rooftop that are up for public purchase are April 22, May 7 and 9, June 10 and 23, July 24 and 28, August 19 and the regular season finale on September 4.

Fans enjoying the game can still gain access to all the amenities and features of Four Winds Field with their game ticket. Guests can enter and exit as they wish between the Rooftop and the ballpark.

The United Federal Credit Union Rooftop, located just outside of the stadium in left field, provides a space for larger groups to enjoy a South Bend Cubs game or non-game day event with a one-of-a-kind view of Four Winds Field and Downtown South Bend.

Visit the South Bend Cubs Box Office, call (574) 235-9988, or click here to purchase your ticket package today.

