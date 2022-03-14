Host Families Needed for 2022 Timber Rattlers Season

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers need caring families, couples, or individuals in the Fox Cities to join their Host Family Program for the upcoming 2022 season. The goal of the program is to provide players - who range in age from 18 to 23-years old - with pleasant and comfortable housing during their stay.

Participants in the program receive tickets to all Rattlers home games and are compensated by the Milwaukee Brewers. Those who have participated in the past have found the opportunity to experience the daily events that make up the life of a minor league baseball player rewarding.

Ideal housing candidates must provide the player his own bedroom. Players are responsible for providing their own food and transportation.

If you and your family have an interest in this program, the Rattlers would like to hear from you. Please let us know about your family and why you would like to take part in the Host Family Program by reaching out to Aaron Hahn at ahahn@timberrattlers.com or (920) 733-4152 as soon as possible. Qualifying families will be contacted to arrange an in-home visit to further discuss the guidelines of the program.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2022 season at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 8.

