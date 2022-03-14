Loons Hosting Seasonal Job Fair this Saturday

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons and Professional Sports Catering will be hosting a seasonal job fair from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 19th to fill roles needed during Loons games. The Loons are seeking outgoing, enthusiastic individuals with a passion for delivering excellent service in a fun, unique, and fast-paced environment to be a valuable part of their game-day team. The event will take place on the main concourse at Dow Diamond. Staff members will be present to meet and talk with interested candidates looking for seasonal work during the 2022 season. On-the-spot interviews and immediate hirings will take place, with work shifts available to begin as soon as March 21st and wages as high as $16.00 per hour, depending on the role.

Job seekers must be at least 16 years of age, have a valid photo ID (driver's license or passport), and be able to provide valid identification to prove eligibility to work in the United States. Minors must present a work permit completed by their parents. Updated resumes are required to receive an on-the-spot interview.

Potential candidates are encouraged to bring their social security card and banking information (canceled check or statement with account and routing numbers) with them to the job fair to complete new hire paperwork if hired on the spot.

The following opportunities are available and can be applied for at the event:

- Bartender

- Bat Boy/Girl

- Box Office Ticket Seller

- Catering Attendant

- Concessions Cashier

- Concessions Lead

- Fun Flock (Promo Team)

- Gameday Assistant

- Grill Cook

- Grounds Crew Lead

- Grounds Maintenance Worker

- Janitorial/Custodial Worker

- Loon Loft Retail Associate

- Parking Attendant

- Playground Assistant

- Post-Event Cleaning Crew

- Prep Cook

- Section Leader

- Security Guard

- Stats and Scoreboard Crew

- Suite Servers

- Ticket Taker

"Our game day staff play such an important role in creating the total game experience for our fans," stated Chris Mundhenk, President and General Manager. "Dow Diamond is truly a unique place to work and our game-day roles are a great way to engage with the community, develop lasting relationships with staff and fans while being part of the Loons organization."

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

