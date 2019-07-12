Twine to Injured List, Brigman to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Mississippi Braves at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Infielder Justin Twine has been placed on Jacksonville's injured list, retroactive to July 10. Twine, a 2019 Southern League Midseason All-Star, has played in 81 games for the Jumbo Shrimp this season, hitting .240 with a home run and 27 RBI.

In a corresponding move, infielder Bryson Brigman has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Brigman played in 20 games for the Hammerheads, hitting .267 with four runs batted in. Brigman started the 2019 season in Jacksonville, playing in 65 games hitting .226 with a home run and 18 RBI. Brigman is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the Marlins No. 24 prospect.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

Jacksonville and Mississippi meet at 7:05 p.m. on Friday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Sixto Sanchez (3-4, 3.88 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Braves LHP Tucker Davidson (3-6, 2.04 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

