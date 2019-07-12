Generals Gameday: July 12 vs. Birmingham

July 12, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





SARGE'S CARNIVAL WEEKEND runs Friday, July 12 through Saturday, July 13, with carnival rides of all manner available to kids 12 and under! Treat your youngsters to an added dose of fun tonight and tomorrow - call 731.988.5299 and reserve tickets right now!

Jackson Generals (51-40 Overall, 12-9 Second Half)

Vs. Birmingham Barons (41-49, 14-7 Second Half)

Friday, July 12 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 92 | Home Game 41 | Second Half Game 22

Generals SP: RHP Cole Stapler (2-0, 5.73 ERA)

Opponent SP: LHP Tanner Banks (1-5, 3.27 ERA)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, busted out for an 8-4 victory on Thursday night over the Birmingham Barons at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (51-40) took the opener from the Barons (41-49) to claim their sixth consecutive win, a season-high mark.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Despite giving up seven earned runs in his first two Double-A starts, Cole Stapler has held opposing hitters to a .233 batting average and earned wins each of his outings. Stapler's opponent is lefty Tanner Banks, whose only win this season came against Jackson back on June 6 (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R; the Barons won, 4-3). Banks is coming off a six-inning outing against Pensacola, where he took no decision (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R; the Barons won 5-4 on a walk-off in the ninth-inning).

SIX IN A ROW: After beating Birmingham on July 11, the Generals' win streak extended to six games, their most consecutive victories since winning seven in a row in May 2018 against Pensacola and Birmingham. Jackson's longest win streak as a D-backs affiliate was a nine-game spree in April 2018 against Tennessee, Birmingham, and Chattanooga. The 2016 Mariners-affiliated team also won nine straight. Jackson won titles in both those years.

