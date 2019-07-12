Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, July 12 vs. Mississippi

July 12, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Mississippi Braves in Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. After every Friday home game, the Jumbo Shrimp will light up the sky with NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks. On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate. The Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate the rightful heir to the throne as he or she returns to Pride Rock with special Lion King music and games on Lion King Night.

SHRIMP DROP SERIES OPENER TO M-BRAVES

Jorge Guzman pitched six shutout innings on Thursday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 3-1 in 10 innings to the Mississippi Braves. The Jumbo Shrimp were able to break the scoreless tie in the fifth inning. Santiago Chavez's RBI ground out knocked in Stone Garrett to make it 1-0. The M-Braves tied the score in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Riley Unroe. The game remained 1-1 until the 10th. Carlos Martinez's RBI ground out put Mississippi ahead 2-1. Greyson Jenista then stole home to widen the margin to 3-1. In the bottom of the 10th, the Jumbo Shrimp went down in order to seal the Braves victory. Guzman struck out six and scattered three hits and three walks in his effort, but earned a no-decision.

SONG OF THE SOUTH

Mississippi's 3-1 win over Jacksonville on Thursday was the continuation of a fairly disturbing trend for the Jumbo Shrimp. Jacksonville is now just 18-33 (.353) when facing off against fellow South Division clubs in Biloxi, Mississippi, Mobile and Pensacola. Moreover, the Jumbo Shrimp's run differential is -34 (167-201) against the four clubs in the South Division. In comparison, the Jumbo Shrimp are 21-18 against the North Division this season, outscoring Birmingham, Chattanooga, Jackson, Montgomery and Tennessee by a combined margin of five runs (128-123). Of the 50 games remaining for Jacksonville, 30 come against a South Division club.

'PEN PALS

The Jumbo Shrimp bullpen finally saw their scoreless innings streak come to an end at 21 in the ninth inning on July 5 at Mobile. That roll came right on the heels of a 14-frame scoreless streak that was snapped with an unearned run on Sunday. Thus, Jacksonville relievers went 36 frames in a row without yielding an earned run. Over the last 26 games, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 91.0 innings with just 14 runs, 12 earned, for a 1.19 ERA. During this 26-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively surrendered just 52 hits (5.1 H/9) while whiffing 98 (9.7 K/9) against 26 walks (2.6 BB/9).On the season, Jacksonville relievers have retired an impressive 74.5 percent of first batters faced.

HIT US WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 14-10 (.583) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 24 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest runs (78) and hits (170) of any Double-A club. The Jumbo Shrimp also place third in Double-A in batting average against (.218), third in WHIP (1.11), seventh in ERA (3.04), tied for eighth in walks (67) and ninth in strikeouts (221).

THE BALLAD OF BILLY THE KID

The Miami Marlins signed free agent infielder Billy Fleming to a minor league contract on June 3 and assigned him to Jacksonville. After just two games with the Jumbo Shrimp, Fleming spent 16 contests with Triple-A New Orleans before returning on June 25 to Jacksonville. A Churchville, Pa., native, Fleming has batted an extraordinary 18-for-51 in the 14 games since rejoining the Jumbo Shrimp, slashing .353/.411/.569 with five doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, five walks and 13 runs scored. Since Fleming returned to Jacksonville, he ranks fifth in the Southern League in on-base percentage, sixth in average and OPS (.993) and eighth in slugging.

NOT YOUR AVERAGE JOE

Jacksonville infielder Joe Dunand came into play on June 9 with a dormant season batting line of .209/.275/.262. However, in the 28 games since then, the Miami native is for 30-for-101 at the plate, slashing a robust .297/.372/.436 with nine doubles, one triple, one home run, seven RBIs and 11 walks. A product of N.C. State, Dunand has dropped his strikeout percentage from 29.7 percent with Jacksonville in 2018 to 22.3 percent this year. However, his ground ball rate has shot up from 32.4 to 44.7 percent.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

The Jumbo Shrimp have not homered since July 5, a span of 43 innings in a row. Corey Bird launched a round-tripper on July 4, making him the last members on the club's current roster to go yard. Thus, the drought is 57 frames on the Jacksonville active roster... The Jumbo Shrimp have lost four of their last five games. In the process, the club has dropped into second place in the South Division.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.