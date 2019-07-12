Smokies to Host Non-Profit Night on July 23

SEVIERVILLE- The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the team will be hosting a Non-Profit Night presented by Farris Motor Company - The Dealer For the People, on July 23rd.

The night will allow youth teams, church groups, non-profit organizations, and more the chance to raise money for their organization. Each organization interested will be able to encourage supporters of their organization to purchase tickets for the Smokies game on July 23rd, and the organization will receive a portion of each ticket sold.

All organizations or groups interested can contact the Smokies, and they will be given a promotional code for their supporters to purchase tickets with a portion of the tickets purchased with their respective promotional code will go back to benefit the organization.

Non-Profit Night presented by Farris Motor Company allows organizations the opportunity to raise funds for their respective organization while also allowing their supporters to enjoy a Smokies game versus the Montgomery Biscuits.

For more information, organization leaders can reach out to the Smokies at 865-286-2300.

