Shuckers and Lookouts Suspended in Fourth

BILOXI, MS - Friday night's game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Chattanooga Lookouts has been suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to rain. The game will be resumed on Saturday at 5:35 pm and played to its completion as a nine-inning game. The Shuckers and Lookouts will then play a seven-inning game approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game. Biloxi held a 1-0 lead when the game was suspended heading to the top of the fourth inning.

Gates will open at 5:00 pm on Saturday. A ticket to Saturday's game will get fans into both games. Tickets from Friday night's game can be exchanged for Saturday's game or any future Shuckers regular-season home game. Tickets can be exchanged exclusively at the MGM Park Box Office on game days from 10 am through the game and during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Saturday is another Shuck Yeah Saturday with a Tote Bag Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans courtesy of Beau Rivage. The Shuckers will also be hosting a canned food drive at the ballpark with donations collected by Knights of Columbus and donated to Saint Vincent dePaul Society. Canned foods are encouraged, but all non-perishable items are welcome. If fans bring five or more items, they will receive a 10% off coupon for regularly priced merchandise at the Shuckers Shop.

Half-Season Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.

