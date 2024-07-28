Turner 3-Run Home Run Leads Barons to 5-2 Win vs Smokies

July 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Michael Turner's three-run home run in the top of the first inning led the Birmingham Barons to a 5-2 win against the Tennessee Smokies before 3,144 at Smokies Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Turner smashed a three-run home run in the top of the first inning, and the Barons never looked back for the win.

Another solid pitching performance by four Barons kept the Smokies in check for most of the game. Starting pitcher RHP Mason Adams (7-4, 2.40) was the winning pitcher, going 6.0 innings, giving up eight hits, two earned runs, and a walk with two strikeouts. Gil Luna and Dalton Roach pitched scoreless innings, while Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa locked down his third save of the season.

With the Barons leading 3-0 early in the game, in the top of the second inning with two outs, Jason Matthews singled, and Terrell Tatum singled. Jacob Gonzalez hit a line drive to left field, scoring Matthews from second base. With the run, the Barons led 4-0. In the bottom of the second inning, a Haydn McGeary RBI single scored Jonathon Long, and the Barons still led 4-1. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Matt Shaw hit his 13th home run of the season while the Barons still led 4-2.

In the top of the seventh inning, Matthews walked and was moved to second on a Tatum sacrifice bunt. Next, Barons batter Gonzalez singled to right field, scoring Matthews, and the Barons led 5-2. Gonzalez, Tim Elko, and Mario Camilletti had two hits to lead the Barons. Gonzalez added the two RBIs while Turner had the three RBIs in the win. The Barons pounded out 11 hits in the game.

Next, the Barons will return home to Regions Field as they will take on the Montgomery Biscuits for a six-game series starting on Tuesday. A unique twist to the homestand: The Biscuits will be the home team on Tuesday only because of the one-game home game they gave up playing at Rickwood Field earlier in the season.

