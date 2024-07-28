Montgomery and Mississippi Meet for the Final Time in Doubleheader Split

July 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits celebrate on the field

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits celebrate on the field(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, AL - In the final regular season meeting between the Montgomery Biscuits (52-44, 12-15) and the Mississippi Braves (46-49, 15-12), the two clubs split a doubleheader on Sunday at Riverwalk Stadium. They met a total of 361 times, starting in 2004. The Biscuits won 201 of the meetings.

Game One

Dru Baker's two-out, two-run single lifted Montgomery to a walk-off, 4-3, win in game one. Baker has two walk-off hits this season.

After falling behind 2-0, Montgomery fought back to tie the game in the third. Tanner Murray singled to tie it at 2-2.

After a homer put the M-Braves back in front, the bullpen kept it close. Alfredo Zarraga pitched a pair of scoreless frames, and Austin Vernon pitched a shutout seventh inning to keep the game within a run.

Baker's walk off was a line drive a few inches above the glove of the leaping second baseman into right-center field.

Game Two

Luis De Avila out dueled Cole Wilcox in a 2-1 contest. He pitched five innings of one-run ball to five innings of two-run ball by Wilcox.

The M-Braves scored both runs in the first inning.

Heriberto Hernandez tripled off the wall in right field to lead off the bottom of the fourth, and Murray brought him in on a groundout for the Biscuits lone run.

Montgomery has a scheduled off day before a six-game road series against the Birmingham Barons (Double-A Affiliate, Chicago White Sox) at Regions Field.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.