Ninth-Inning Explosion Lifts Shuckers to 6-1 Win Over Blue Wahoos

July 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - Behind a four-run ninth inning and 11 strikeouts from the pitching staff, the Biloxi Shuckers (47-47, 17-10) earned a 6-1 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (52-43, 14-13) at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Shuckers split the week's series and the second-half series between the two teams. If the two teams are tied for the Southern League South Division title in the second half, the tiebreaker of the better record over the final 20 games would be used. The Shuckers also outscored the Blue Wahoos 14-5 over the final 2 games of the series.

Shuckers' starter Jacob Misiorowski dominated the early innings, hitting 100 MPH in the first and striking out two over two scoreless innings. In the third, a walk, error and hit batter put runners on the corners, but a flyout preserved three shutout innings for Misiorowski. In the fourth, he recorded two outs before a walk ended his night at 64 pitches.

The Shuckers gave him a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Connor Scott drove in Dylan O'Rae with a single and a wild pitch brought home Brock Wilken from third. Scott's RBI was his 14 th in 14 games since joining the Shuckers. O'Rae reached on a single to lead off the inning, breaking up a streak of nine consecutive batters retired by Blue Wahoos' starter Patrick Monteverde to start the day.

Pensacola struck back with a run in the seventh off a single from Paul McIntosh, but the Shuckers got the run back on a bases-loaded RBI single from Ernesto Martinez Jr. in the ninth inning. The Shuckers padded the lead with an RBI single that dribbled up the first-base line from Zavier Warren and made it 6-1 on a two-RBI single from Nick Kahle.

Out of the Shuckers' bullpen, Craig Yoho finished the game with a scoreless ninth inning that included two strikeouts, working on back-to-back days for the first time in his Double-A career. Will Childers (1-2) earned the win after 1.1 innings of scoreless relief work while Patrick Monteverde (1-2) took the loss.

Connor Scott (2-for-4) and Zavier Warren (2-for-4) both tallied multi-hit performances for the Shuckers while Brock Wilken (1-for-3, 2 BB) and Dylan O'Rae (1-for-3, 2 BB) both reached three times.

