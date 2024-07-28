Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

July 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - Tonight's game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Chattanooga Lookouts has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up at a later date in Chattanooga.

Fans with Sunday tickets can exchange them in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office for any remaining 2024 home game.

Rocket City will hit the road to begin a six-game series with the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday.

First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

