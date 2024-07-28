Barons Get 3-0 Shutout against Smokies on Saturday Night

July 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Alsander Womack had two hits and an RBI to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 3-0 win over the Tennessee Smokies before 6,250 at Smokies Stadium on Saturday night. The Barons used four pitchers to shut out Tennessee in the win.

Starting pitcher Noah Schultz pitched 3.1 innings, giving up three hits, no earned runs, two walks, and six strikeouts. Schultz lowered his ERA to 1.82 on the season. Winning pitcher Jordan Mikel (3-1, 3.67) pitched 2.2 innings, giving up only a walk with three strikeouts. Tristan Stivors pitched two innings, giving up only one hit, and Andrew Dalquist pitched 1.0 innings with a strikeout to record his first save of the season.

In the top of the fourth inning, Michael Turner singled on a ground ball to center field, followed by an RBI double by Shawn Goosenberg. Womack singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Goosenberg, and the Barons took a 2-0 lead. In the top of the seventh inning, Womack doubled to left field, and Terrell Tatum singled, scoring Womack, and the Barons took a 3-0 lead.

Next, the Barons will play the final game of the six-game series at 1:00 pm (CT). RHP Mason Adams (6-4, 2.36) will take the mound for the Barons today.

