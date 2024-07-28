Justin Dean Sets Single-Season Stolen Base Record in Sunday's Doubleheader Split with Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Mississippi Braves finished a 6-3 road trip on Sunday with a doubleheader split against the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits won game one 4-3, and the M-Braves took the second 2-1 to earn a series split. Mississippi stole eight bases in the two games, and Justin Dean had four of those, setting a new club single-season record with 44 and counting. Sunday's doubleheader marked the final regular season meeting between the two clubs. Since 2005, the Biscuits have been Mississippi's most common opponent, with 361 all-time meetings.

Drue Hackenberg made his first start since the 16-strikeout game on July 21 and picked up right where he left off. The 22-year-old right-hander struck out two in the first two innings and settled for six over 5.0 innings in a no-decision.

The M-Braves (15-12, 46-49) handed him a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Dean and Keshawn Ogans drew two-out walks, and Dean stole second and third while Ogans swiped second. Cody Milligan brought in Dean with a single, and Ogans scored on an error.

The Biscuits (12-15, 52-44) tied the game with a run in the second and one via error in the third. Mississippi went back on top on Milligan's second RBI of the game, a solo home run, to make it 3-2.

Hackenberg allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Landon Harper added a scoreless inning in the bottom of the sixth inning, which extended his M-Braves scoreless streak to 22.0 innings.

The Biscuits plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning against Austin Smith (L, 1-2), the game-winner coming on a two-run single by Dru Baker.

In game two, the M-Braves plated two runs in the top of the first inning, and it held up. Cal Conley hit a one-out double and scored on a Dean single. Dean then stole second base for his 43rd of the season, setting a new single-season mark for a Mississippi player. Dean added his league-leading 44th by stealing third, then scoring on an infield single by Yolbert Sanchez.

That was all that starter Luis De Avila (W, 4-9) needed in his third straight win on the mound. Over 5.0 innings, the southpaw gave up one run on four hits with two walks and one strikeout. Patrick Halligan walked two and pitched a scoreless sixth inning, and Elison Joseph (S, 1) had a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh to seal the doubleheader split.

Halligan hasn't allowed a run over his last 10 appearances and 10.1 innings, and Joseph has tossed 6.0 shutout innings in his first five Mississippi outings.

Ogans extended his team-high on-base streak to 24 games with a walk in game one. The M-Braves had eight stolen bases overall on Sunday and lead Double-A with 179 through 95 games.

The M-Braves will be off on Monday but begin a two-week homestand against the Tennessee Smokies and Pensacola Blue Wahoos from July 30 to August 11. The first game of the six-game series against Tennessee is Tuesday night at 6:35 pm, with coverage starting at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv. For tickets and most information, fans can visit mississippibraves.com.

