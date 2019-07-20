Turang and Silva Homer as Mudcats Split De Facto Doubleheader with Pelicans

ZEBULON, N.C. - Brice Turang and Eddie Silva both hit home runs while leading the Mudcats, playing as Pescados de Carolina, to a 3-2 series finale victory in game two of Friday's de facto doubleheader versus Myrtle Beach at Five County Stadium. Carolina, playing as the Micro Brews, ended up dropping game one 5-1 while seeing the Pelicans clinch a series victory.

Game one of Friday's unconventional doubleheader consisted of the continuation of Thursday's suspended game in Zebulon. Carolina (14-15, 53-45) was down 5-1 in the fourth before the game was stopped and eventually suspended due to heavy rain at Five County Stadium on Thursday night. It then picked up on Friday evening, but neither side would score again as the 5-1 Myrtle Beach (16-13, 37-59) held the rest of the way.

Aaron Ashby started Thursday's game for Carolina and ended up with the loss after allowing all five Myrtle Beach runs over four innings pitched. He also walked three and struck out three and was the pitcher of record when the game was originally suspended on Thursday night.

Ashby (L, 2-4, 4.12) allowed two runs in the second after allowing a run scoring double to Tyler Durna and a RBI single to Wladimir Galindo. He also allowed a run scoring hit to Jose Gutierrez in the fourth before seeing two more Myrtle Beach runs score in that same frame on a throwing error by Turang. In all, Ashby walked three, struck out three and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits over four innings in the start.

Carolina's lone run in the game was driven in on a RBI double from Turang in the third. Both the double and resulting RBI were his first with Carolina this season. His double was also one of two hits allowed in the game by Myrtle Beach starter Alexander Vargas.

Vargas was through three and 2/3 innings with one run allowed on two hits before the game was halted on Thursday night. He had also struck out three and had not issued a walk before the heavy rain washed away the game. Reliever Jesus Camargo (W, 3-2, 2.48) followed and earned the win after holing Carolina scoreless over the next three and 1/3 innings once the game resumed on Friday. Manny Rodriguez then pitched the final two frames and went on to strike out six of the seven faced to finish a series clinching victory for Myrtle Beach.

Reliever Matt Hardy entered in the fifth for Carolina and went on to work through four scoreless innings with four hits and four strikeouts in place of Ashby. Phil Bickford later pitched the ninth and struck out two of three faced.

Turang went 2-for-4 in Thursday's game and totaled both his first double and first multi-hit game since joining the Mudcats on July 8. Mario Feliciano also had a double while going 1-for-4 in the loss. Devin Hairston also doubled while going 1-for-2 and Wes Rogers was 1-for-3 with a run.

The Pelicans later jumped out to an early 2-0 in the first once game two got underway, but Carolina would later rally back while salvaging the finale 3-2. Turang drove in Carolina's first run of the game with a solo home run in the third and Eddie Silva brought in the go-ahead with a two-run home run in the fourth.

Turang was 1-for-3 Friday's series finale. His lone hit was a home run off starter Javier Assad in the third that cut the Myrtle Beach lead to 2-1. The home run was his first with Carolina so far this season and third overall. Assad (L, 3-7, 3.95) also pitched the fourth and went on to allow Silva's go-ahead two-run homer. The home run was Silva's seventh of the season and his only hit of the game as he went 1-for-3 in the victory.

Nelson Hernandez started for Carolina in the series finale and ended up pitching around two first inning runs and three first inning hits while earning his tenth win of the season. Hernandez (W, 10-6, 4.54) opened the ballgame with a walk before allowing three straight hits and then finishing the frame with three straight outs. He was down 2-0 after one, but went on to retire 10 straight before allowing two hits and a walk in the fourth. In all, Hernandez walked three, struck out three and allowed two runs on six hits over five and 1/3 innings pitched.

Reliever Rodrigo Benoit eventually took over for Hernandez in the sixth and went on to work a five out save while also stranding two inherited runners on base. Benoit (S, 13, 3.51) did not allow a hit, walked one and struck out two while finishing the game for Carolina.

The Carolina defense also played well in Friday's series finale as center fielder Ryan Aguilar caught a runner at home in the fourth and catcher Payton Henry caught a base runner attempting to steal in the seventh. Henry's caught steal was the penultimate out of the game as Benoit followed it with a ground out to third to finish the game.

Carolina finished the series at just 1-2 versus the Pelicans, but did manage to snap a losing streak of five straight with the series finale victory. The home stand will continue on Saturday night in Zebulon when the Mudcats host the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Saturday's game will feature a souvenir tank top giveaway for the first 1,200 fans through the Five County Stadium gates. The game will also feature a "90s Night" theme and an appearance by actor Larry Thomas who played the "Soup Nazi" on Seinfeld.

