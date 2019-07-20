Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 20 vs. Down East)

July 20, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





Squaring off against the Wood Ducks for the last time this season, Winston-Salem kicks off a three-game set against Down East on Saturday at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (12-17, 50-43) vs. Down East Wood Ducks (18-11, 68-31)

RHP Jonathan Stiever (2-3, 2.53 ERA) vs. RHP Alex Eubanks (8-2, 2.34 ERA)

6 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #94 (Home Game #48)

CAVANERIO, BATS LEAD DASH TO WIN

Thanks to a strong start by Jorgan Cavanerio and 14 hits from the Dash offense, Winston-Salem claimed a 9-3 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday night at BB&T Ballpark. Making his 12th start in a Dash uniform, Cavanerio was outstanding. The right-hander allowed just one earned run on three hits across seven innings while striking out five and walking only one. Meanwhile, the Dash broke the series finale wide open in the eighth. Winston-Salem scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, with the big blow coming on a three-run double by Steele Walker. Five players had multi-hit efforts, with Mitch Roman leading the way with three hits. Will Kincanon earned his fourth save in the win.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

FIVE OUT OF 10 IN THE SECOND HALF

In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

AN ALUMNUS SHINES AT A NEW LEVEL

Luis Robert, who began the season with Winston-Salem, made his Triple-A debut nine days ago and is now 13-for-34 with five homers and 11 RBIs in eight games with the Charlotte Knights. Rated the fifth-best prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, Robert posted a .453/.512/.920 batting line in 19 games for the Dash before earning a promotion to Double-A Birmingham. Across three levels, the 21-year-old is hitting .352 with 21 homers in 83 games this year. The White Sox signed Robert for $26 million in May of 2017.

A HOOSIER ON THE HILL

Right-hander Jonathan Stiever will make his sixth start with the Dash on Saturday. Stiever has posted five consecutive quality starts to begin his Dash tenure. The former Indiana Hoosier will be making his second consecutive start against the Down East Wood Ducks. Last time out, Stiever allowed three runs in six innings of work against the Woodies on July 14. A fifth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Stiever was promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis at the start of the second half. In 19 starts between the two affiliates, the 22-year-old has struck out 113 batters in 106.0 innings pitched. Stiever was a star football player at Cedarburg High School. In 2014, he was named the state Football Player of the Year in Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

THE OFFENSE IS COMING AROUND

After scuffling to begin the second half, the offense is starting to come alive for Winston-Salem. After scoring 59 runs over a 20-game span, Winston-Salem has scored 15 runs over its last two games. Despite some early offensive struggles to start the second half, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd, .252), on-base percentage (2nd, .334) and slugging percentage (2nd, .387). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (69) and fifth in runs scored (418).

NO SEPARATION BEFORE FRIDAY

Before Friday's win, the Dash had not played a contest where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs in the second half. Here was the breakdown of the Dash's record in those games:

One-run games: 4-8

Two-run games: 3-4

Three-run games: 3-3

Four-run games: 1-2

DASH DOTS

Saturday marks the beginning of the last of five series against the Down East Wood Ducks...From July 13-15, Down East took two out of three against the Dash.

Carolina League Stories from July 20, 2019

