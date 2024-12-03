Tulsa Gets Jerrime Neal for 2025

December 3, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announce the signing of wide receiver Jerrime Neal.

Neal, has a wealth of successful experience in the IFL having played with the Arizona Rattlers most recently. Prior to his time in the desert, the former Rattler played with the Northern Arizona Wranglers where he piled up 42 receptions for 417 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons while winning a championship with the Wranglers in 2022.

The Houston, Texas native played his college football at Langston University.

Tulsa Oilers Football Season and Group Tickets are on sale now for the 2025 season! Call the front office at 918-632-7825 or visit www.tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.