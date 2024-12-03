Barnstormers Sign Shaq Curenton

December 3, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver Shaq Curenton to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Curenton (6'1, 195, Scottsdale CC) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season with the team. Collegiately, Curenton was Scottsdale Community College's leading receiver, earning the title of Offensive MVP in the Artichokes' Valley of the Sun Bowl Victory. No stranger to game, Curenton got his first taste of the IFL in 2019 as a member of the Tucson Sugar Skulls in 2019 before joining the Green Bay Blizzard for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In two seasons with the Blizzard, Curenton appeared in 30 games collecting 71 receptions for 807 yards and 17 touchdowns.

"Shaq has proven to be one of the most versatile players in the IFL, playing meaningful snaps at receiver, defensive back, and running back at his first two stops in Tucson and Green Bay as well as being a dynamic special teams player," said Head Coach Dave Mogensen. "It was important for us to find guys that would embrace a role as a Swiss army knife type guy and doing whatever was best for the team. Shaq is the epitome of that role, and we are excited to get him here this season."

Curenton will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials and features live music every Friday night between 7-10 p.m. Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.