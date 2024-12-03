Tenth Avenue North Headlines Blizzard Halftime Show

December 3, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







For the first time ever the Green Bay Blizzard will host a halftime show at the Faith and Family game in 2025! Tenth Avenue North will play an acoustic set for thousands of fans in Green Bay. That game will also see the Green Bay Blizzard face the defending champion Arizona Rattlers. Join us at the Resch Center on Sunday, April 6, for a 3:05 PM kickoff!

Get excited for:

- $15 faith-based group special

- An acoustic set from Tenth Avenue North

- $2 hot dogs & $2 sodas

- High action football!

- AND more coming soon...

For more information and early access, click here:

Presented by High Gear Promotions, Northwinds Adventures, Wood Tech Industries, and Q90 FM.

About Tenth Avenue North

The band was formed in 2000 and was named after the street Mike Donehey, Jason Jamison, and Bryan Homan lived on. Since then, the group has played for 20 years. Together, they have sold nearly two million albums, won multiple Dove Awards, released Platinum and multiple Gold-certified singles, and created a catalog of hit songs.

In 2020, Tenth Avenue North began what they believed was a farewell tour. However, a global pandemic disrupted their plans. The band went on a four-year break, and when they emerged, the group knew they had more music to share. Tenth Avenue North's newest song, "Invited," is out now! Donehey said the group wrote the song "with our former guitarist Jeff Owens and the new members, Thomas Ewing and Monty Rivera. To me, it's a beautiful torch pass."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.