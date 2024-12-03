Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Cail Jackson Jr.

The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DB Cail Jackson Jr. for the 2025 season.

Cail Jackson Jr. (6-0 195) is from Midville, a city in the Augusta metropolitan area of Georgia. Officially, the city has a population of less than 1,000 people. Although he will be an Indoor Football League rookie, Jackson has been a standout player and has made the most of his opportunities.

He began his college career at Ventura State, but after one year of play, Jackson transferred to Alabama State, an NCAA Division I program. From 2022 - 2023, the defensive back recorded 63 total tackles, two and a half tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions, seven passes deflected, and three forced fumbles through 22 games.

Following his final year as a member of the Hornets, Jackson signed with the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Elks. For the next few months, he would compete with other young athletes in rookie camps for his spot among the green and gold. However, he would be part of the group released when CFL teams were required to reduce their roster sizes heading into the 2024 season. Since then, Jackson has been training to make his way back.

A season with the Blizzard may be exactly what he needs. Last year, two members of the Green Bay Blizzard defense moved to the CFL or UFL. Scean Mustin advanced to the CFL, and Ravarius Rivers advanced to the UFL. Green Bay is also coming off of a season where they were among the best in the league in many defensive categories, including least points allowed, most fumbles forced, and fewest passing yards allowed. While fans may watch with great expectations, Jackson is staying focused on the season ahead. He recently said, "Business is business. Let's do it, Green Bay."

